Limpopo colours for five gymnasts

Five gymnasts from Jabez Christian Academy can wear their Limpopo colours with pride after they took part in the ‘Mag and Wag’ competition during the South African School Sports Gymnastics Championships that took place at the University of Johannesburg during December.

Grade 5s, Lesedi Mosotho, Phenyo Morei, Nomvula Twala and Matthew McKenzy and Emanuel Kandeley, currently in Grade 4, only started with gymnastics at the beginning of 2016 and their coach, Luan Erasmus is extremely proud of what they accomplished within their first year.

“They are still young and have a great future ahead of them,” Erasmus said.

Principal Elana Erasmus said that the five were part of a group of eight learners from the province that received colours in gymnastics. She described their achievement as a great feat for the school.

Story and photo: BARRY VILJOEN

>>barryv.observer@gmail.com

Featured photo: Lesedi Mosotho, Phenyo Morei, Nomvula Twala and Emanuel Kandeley of Jabez Christian Academy received Limpopo colours in gymnastics. At the back is their coach Luan Erasmus. Absent: Matthew McKenzy.