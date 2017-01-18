Latest hit on specialist store points at increase in business robberies

Police are searching for armed robbers after a cell phone store on the lower level of Mall of the North was reportedly hit today at around 09:30.

According to information two robbers allegedly held staff of Samsung at gunpoint in a back office and demanded stock items to be placed in a suitcase. The value of the stolen items has not been made available as yet, said Mall of the North General Manager Sumari de Ridder who confirmed the incident.

She stressed that the modus operandi displayed by the robbers posed a new challenge to management of the mall, where stringent security measures were being maintained in parking areas. According to her it was evident that the robbers have been dropped off and collected on the sidewalk at the main entrance to the mall with the suitcase that was conveyed in a trolley.

Considering the fact that it has been the fourth armed robbery targeting cell phone outlets in the mall since the end of September last year, they have scheduled a meeting with management of cell phone shops trading at Mall of the North fortomorrow to discuss increased measures to be taken to ensure a safe environment for both staff and the public, she said. Previously Telkom, MTN and Cell C have fallen victim to robbers, she indicated.

De Ridder expressed concern about the ongoing spate of robberies targeting specialist shops in malls across Polokwane that took off towards the end of September last year.

Provincial Police spokesperson Maano Sadike confirmed the business robbery at Samsung Mall of the North. He said two men have allegedly entered the store, held the staff at gunpoint and ordered them to lie down. Tablets and cell phones of an undisclosed amount have been robbed, he said.

No arrest has been made as yet.

Story: Yolande Nel

