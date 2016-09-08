 full screen background image
Real Reality
News

Kosie sterk tuis aan na bomklapper sy hand vernietig

Sep 08, 2016, 07:59 am

1124
1

Die verbande wat soos ‘n bokshandskoen om sy geamputeerde hand gedraai is, is ‘n nare herrine­ring aan Saterdagmiddag se gebeure toe ‘n bomklapper in die sewejarige Kosie Wessels se hand ontplof en dit aan flarde geruk het.
Die graad 1-leerder van Laerskool Piet Hugo is gisteroggend (Woensdag) uit Mediclinic Limpopo ontslaan om verder by die huis aan te sterk. Danksy ruimhartige skenkings is daar reeds reëlings getref dat hy binne vier tot ses weke ‘n prostetiese hand kry sodat hy so normaal as moontlik kan funksioneer.
Tydens ‘n besoek van Polokwane Observer Dinsdag het die moedige Kosie in sy bed omring met speelgoed en ballonne gelê met sy ma, Caroline Strydom aan sy sy.
“Ek was besig om huis skoon te maak en het ‘n knal gehoor. Binne sekondes was Kosie by my. ‘Kyk, mamma my hand is weg’ het hy gesê,” vertel Strydom.
Kosie het glo die klapper in sy suster se kamer gekry en dit aangesteek waarna dit in sy hand ontplof het.
“Ek het my bloes uitgetrek, om sy bebloede hand gedraai en met hom in my arms straat toe gehardloop waar ek ‘n motoris voorgekeer het. Die man was baie behulpsaam en het ons dadelik na die Polokwane Provinsiale Hospitaal gehaas waar sy hand Saterdagaand geamputeer is,” sê sy. Die klapper is glo verlede jaar al by ‘n winkel in Ladanna gekoop en het in Kosie se suster se kamer rondgelê. “Dit is nie duidelik presies waar die klapper gebêre was en hoe Kosie dit in die hande gekry het nie,” sê Strydom.
Hy het ook brandwonde aan sy regterarm, maag, bene en gesig opgedoen. ‘n Wond aan sy oor moes met steke geheg word. Danksy finansiële hulp van die plaaslike gemeenskap is hy Maandag na Mediclinic Limpopo oorgeplaas.
Istha McMillan, kliëntediensbestuurder van Mediclinic Limpopo sê Kosie is gister (Woensdag) ontslaan omdat hy vinnig op die herstelpad is. Die hospitaal het Dinsdag aan hom ‘n sertifikaat van dapperheid oor sy vinnige vordering gegee.
Die niewinsgewende organisasie, Child Medi Organisation in Bloemfontein se sekretaris, Amore Schoeman sê die organisasie het geld beskikbaar gestel en Kosie se protese reeds betaal. “Die wond sal na verwagting vier tot ses weke neem om te genees waarna hy weer ‘n dokter sal besoek om te bevestig of met die proses voortgegaan kan word,” sê Schoeman en voeg by dat die vrygewigheid van mense die kunshand moontlik gemaak het.
Strydom is ‘n enkelouer en enigiemand wat tot die fonds wil bydra, kan donasies in Child Medi Organisation se rekening betaal.
Eerste Nasionale Bank (FNB)
Tjekrekening: 62632581056
Takkode: 250655
Verwysing: Kosie
Polokwane polisie se kommunikasiehoof, Ntobeng Phala kon nie vir kommentaar bereik word om te bevestig of daar wel ‘n ondersoek na die voorval geloods is nie.

Storie en foto: RC Myburgh
>>rc.observer@gmail.com

Hooffoto: Caroline Strydom en haar seun, Kosie Wessels wat Saterdag sy hand weens ‘n bomklapperongeluk verloor het.

Previous PostMall of the North treats patients with spinal cord injuries on Casual Day

