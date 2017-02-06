Just a march – MEC

Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC Makoma Makhurupetje in a telephonic interview from Vuwani said earlier today (Monday) that things will be back to normal in Vuwani tomorrow.

This follows a march by residents of the area protesting against receiving services from the newly established LIM 345 municipality. They wanted to get services directly from the Makhado Municipality.

News reports had it that roads were blockaded and schools closed in the area. A provincial government delegation under leadership of Makhurupetje went to the area early Monday morning to meet with protesting residents.

“It was just a march,” Makhurupetje said, “and we have come to an agreement to lock the offices established for the LIM 345 municipality temporarily until next week. We will have to come up with an acceptable new service delivery mechanism within a period of seven days while awaiting the verdict of the Municipal Demarcation Board regarding the municipal borders. We do however need some form of service delivery mechanism in the area for services to continue.”

Makhurupetje said upon enquiry that she did not know when the Municipal Demarcation Board will make a ruling about the newly demarcated area, but said the residents have supplied a very comprehensive proposal to the board for consideration. She added that, while it does not need a change to the Constitution as would a change in provincial borders, the provincial government and Interministerial Committee for Vuwani has urged the board to treat the issue as a matter of urgency.

Makhurupetje said schools and shops will open tomorrow and things will be back to normal.

Story: NELIE ERASMUS

