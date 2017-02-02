 full screen background image
Investigation, suspension after death of patient

Feb 02, 2017, 14:09 pm

127
0

The Department of Health has appointed a team to investigate the death of an 83-year-old patient at Elim Hospital earlier today (Thursday), which also led to the suspension of the operational manager at the institution. It is believed that the female patient allegedly died to third degree burn wounds.
In a media release on behalf of the department, it was stated that the operational manager had since been suspended as the person given the responsibility to look after the safety of patients. “The department views this incident in a very serious light and will take all the necessary action against all those involved in this act of alleged negligence and make sure they account for their actions. The department has appointed a high-level team to investigate the circumstances surrounding this case of alleged gross negligence,” it was further stated.
Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba is expected to visit the family of the deceased tomorrow (Friday).
Ramathuba’s Spokesperson, Thabiso Teffo said the MEC would divulge full information on the matter during her visit to the affected family.

Story: Herbert Rachuene
>>herbert@mailbox.co.za

Previous PostFive more arrested for killing of lions

