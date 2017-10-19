International honour for learner

Flora Park Comprehensive High School Grade 10 learner, Musawenkosi Mupezeni came second in the Young Scientists International Science Fair in Gauteng recently.

Musawenkosi’s presentation and model of a green power station impressed the panel of judges. It will reduce pollution as it does not use coal but repulsion of rain drops by magnets.

The power station uses three sources being piezoelectricity, thermo-electricity and a selfrun generator. Piezoelectricity uses rain drop force to generate electricity while thermo-electrical material uses the differences in temperature to produce current. According to Musawenkosi, the generator produces electricity using repulsion of magnets to keep the blade rotating.

“The model was tested at the science fair and is working just fine but only produces a small amount of electricity due to the size of the structure,” Musawenkosi explained and added South Africa should consider building such power stations to minimise pollution.

He emphasised that the competition was not a walk in the park but he was delighted that his idea had impressed the judges.

His mentor, Isabel Sathekge said she was confident that his idea can work if built on a larger scale. She said Musawenkosi is hardworking, motivated and likes being innovative.

The school’s principal, Hosea Mashao indicated that the school was proud of Musawenkosi’s achievement and that this will motivate other learners to enter competitions.

Story and photo: ENDY SENYATSI

