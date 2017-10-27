Inspection in loco at Patel’s mother’s house

Polokwane Magistrate’s Court yesterday (Thursday) postponed the bail application of Rameez Patel to Tuesday and ordered that, prior to court proceedingsresuming, an inspection in loco be done at Patel’s mother, Mahjebeen’s house in Nirvana where she was killed on 16 September.

One of the investigating officers who was still being cross-examined by defence attorney, Tumi Mokwena was also warned to be back in court next week. The order for inspection in loco was made after a dispute over a certain door in the house which was allegedly opened by the accused to provide easy access to the hitman allegedly rented by Patel to kill his mother.

Patel also stands trial in the Limpopo High Court for the alleged killing of his wife, Fatima in April 2015. Trial is expected to continue on 7 November.

Story: RC Myburgh

>>rc.observer@gmail.com