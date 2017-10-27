 full screen background image
Search
Real Reality
Home News Inspection in loco at Patel’s mother’s house
Rameez Patel.
News

Inspection in loco at Patel’s mother’s house

Oct 27, 2017, 09:21 am

1081
0

Polokwane Magistrate’s Court yesterday (Thursday) postponed the bail application of Rameez Patel to Tuesday and ordered that, prior to court proceedingsresuming, an inspection in loco be done at Patel’s mother, Mahjebeen’s house in Nirvana where she was killed on 16 September.
One of the investigating officers who was still being cross-examined by defence attorney, Tumi Mokwena was also warned to be back in court next week. The order for inspection in loco was made after a dispute over a certain door in the house which was allegedly opened by the accused to provide easy access to the hitman allegedly rented by Patel to kill his mother.
Patel also stands trial in the Limpopo High Court for the alleged killing of his wife, Fatima in April 2015. Trial is expected to continue on 7 November.

Story: RC Myburgh
>>rc.observer@gmail.com

Previous PostBREAKING NEWS - Inmates escape from Kutama Sinthumule Prison

Related articles

BREAKING NEWS – Community demands refusal of bail to suspected killer

BREAKING NEWS – Inmates escape from Kutama Sinthumule Prison

Goods worth R15 million lost in fire

Newsletter Sign-Up

Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Poll

Have you ever been a victim of violent crime?