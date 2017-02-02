 full screen background image
Real Reality
Independent schools meet on track and field
Nicholas Jansen, u.19 from Mitchell House u.19 won the boys 110 m hurdles in 16.12.
Schools

Independent schools meet on track and field

Feb 02, 2017, 09:25 am

34
0

Athletes from independent high schools met to showcase their talent during the annual High School Independent Athletics Meeting hosted by Eagles Nest Christian School in partnership with Ridgeway College from Louis Trichardt at old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.
Travelling from as far as Haenertsburg, Modjadjiskloof, Giyani and Hoedspruit the other participating schools were PEPPS College, Mitchell House, Curro Heuwelkruin, The Kings Court Christian School, Jabez Christian School, Southern Cross, Stanford Lake College, Myngenoegen English Primary School and Kanyisa High School.
Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Onicca Moloi delivered a short message of encouragement and wished the athletes success and an enjoyable day.Whilst also having great fun the athletes challenged and endeavoured to outshine each other in both track and field events. The meeting was won by Stanford Lake College (SLC) followed by Curro Heuwelkruin and PEPPS College with Eagle’s Nest Christian School in fourth place.
The spirit trophy went to Eagle’s Nest Christian School. The four top athletes were announced to be Lisa Revelas (SLC) Junior Victrix Ludorum on 2840 Absa points, Rofhiwa Nathutala (SLC) Junior Victor Ludorum on 2600 points, Mokgadi Mangena (SLC) Senior Victrix Ludorum on 2630 points and PEPPS College’s Phatu Mabobo the Senior Victor Ludorum on 2690 points.
Mac van der Berg, Principal of Eagles Nest Christian School, said they wanted to give the athletes an opportunity to showcase their talent and enjoy practising their sport together.
“It was basically a fun day enjoyed by the learners from all the schools. We hope that the platform we created for them will enable them to develop their God-given talents so that they go far in their respective items,” he said. Bruce Wells, Headmaster of Ridgeway College thanked their co-host as well as all participating schools for their contribution towards a successful event.

Story and photos: Herbert Rachuene
>>herbert@mailbox.co.za

Eagle’s Nest Christian School’s cheerleaders celebrate winning the Spirit Cup. (photo supplied)

Junior Victrix Ludorum, Lia Revelas from SLC.

Senior Victrix Ludorum, Mokgadi Mangena from SLC.

Senior Victor Ludorum, Phathu Mabobo from PEPPS College.

Mbhoni Mabunda, u.14 from The Kings Court College won his heat of the 100 m heat in 12.17.

Asanda Buhlungu, u.16 from Myngenoegen English Primary School represents her school in the shot put for girls.

Nokwazi Ndlovu, u.16 from Kanyisa High School attained a distance of 5.3 m in the shot put for girls.

SLC team captains Mfumo Mongwe and Anke Vaughan with the winners’ trophy. With them is Eagle’s Nest Christian School Principal Mac van den Bergh.

Junior Victor Ludorum Rofhiva Nathulala from Stanford Lake College (SLC) is congratulated by Elsa van der Berg, Deputy Principal at Eagle’s Nest Christian School.

