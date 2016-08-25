Illegal mining stopped in Sekhukhune

In an operation starting on Monday officials of the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR), Police and the Sherriff of Burgersfort stopped large scale illegal chrome mining in Sekhu- khune.

Illegal mining of chrome on the farms Winterveldt 417 SK, Jaglust 418 SK and Zeekoegat 421 SK has been ongoing since last year, despite a court order to cease all illegal mining operations issued in July 2015.

According to Ronel Otto, provincial Police Spokesperson, machines such as caterpillars, excavators and drilling machines were confiscated by the Sheriff and the machinery is under Police surveillance. According to Otto no arrests have been affected.

When asked earlier this week about what is to be done about the illegal mining, departmental Spokesperson Solomon Phetla said, “there is action being taken and the details will be released soon. The said action will address concerns raised by community members and their wish to have the activities stopped.”

“Investigations are underway and dockets have been opened. Depending on the outcome thereof, the appropriate legal steps will be taken. The court processes will be determined by these investigations,” he said. Otto also confirmed that cases of operation of illegal mining were opened.

The department’s officials were reportedly confronted by a “complex situation with criminal elements” at the sites of illegal mining alongside the R37 near Burgersfort. According to a source traditional leaders have allegedly ignored the court order and continue to run chrome mines without official approval in their territories. Malesela Dikgale, Chairperson of the House of Traditional Leaders said he was not aware of the illegal mining activities or any traditional leaders being involved in this.

The perpetrators were operating without a mining permit, prospecting or mining rights as well as no environmental authorisation. So called investors, whose names are being withheld, reportedly provided equipment for the illegal miners known as Zama Zamas to mine the chrome. During a visit to the mines, some 84 km from Polokwane over the weekend, large trucks, front loaders, tippers and other machinery were spotted, with truckloads of ore being loaded and trucked away. Mining activities were being carried out day and night.

These unlawful operations have become a free-for-all with between six and 12 companies allegedly involved in the process. Community members are asking where the money is going, with allegations made that persons at a very high level are involved in the mining operations and pocketing money while the community at large is not benefitting, only a few who work at the illegal operations.

The department through Phetla on Tuesday said due to the sensitive nature of the investigations, it is premature to discuss or divulge the details of the companies or individuals involved in the illegal mining. The department said two companies whose names were mentioned to Polokwane Observer previously held mining permits that have since expired and were not renewed by the department.

Phetla also said the department’s compliance and enforcement responsibilities are not carried out based on the status of the perpetrators and the department is working closely with the law enforcement agencies to ensure that stern action is taken against the perpetrators regardless of their social status. He confirmed that criminal elements are indeed involved, “hence the need to rope in the law enforcement agencies”.

Details relating to the tonnages of chrome having been illegally mined will be revealed by the investigation underway, according to Phetla.

Story and photos: NELIE ERASMUS

Featured photo: Huge trucks were used to ferry illegally mined chrome ore from the mountains to cleared spaces at the foot of the mountain.