Illegal gambling house raided in city’s business district

Seven people, two employees of an internet café and five allegedly illegal gamblers, are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court today (Thursday) on charges of illegal gambling after being arrested during a raid on the establishment that apparently doubles as an online gambling house in the CBD area of Schoeman Street on Tuesday. Limpopo Gambling Board Senior Manager of Law Enforcement, Philly Masogo on the scene said the so-called internet café advertises access to various social media platforms on branding displayed in the store’s windows.

“It is however a different story when, upon entering the premises you are greeted by the sight of tens of illegal gambling machines and a notice prohibiting persons under 18. Internet cafés utilised for illegal gambling are a big problem in the province and the board regularly conducts investigations into the matter to bring perpetrators to book,” Masogo said.

Officials of the board and members of the Police raided the business and arrested two employees, a cashier and her assistant, as well as five suspected illegal gamblers. “We have also confiscated 44 illegal gambling machines and R1 500 in cash,” Masogo said, adding that the machines will be destroyed as soon as the investigation is completed.

He warned that similar operations will be conducted on a regular basis throughout the province.

Story and photos: RC Myburgh

Featured photo: Limpopo Gambling Board Senior Manager of Law Enforcement, Philly Masogo at the entrance to an internet café allegedly doubling as an illegal gambling house in the CBD area of Schoe­man Street.