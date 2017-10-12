Hundreds of athletes join in Mazda Polokwane Nite Race

While most people were getting ready to settle in for the night, some 400 athletes braved a cold wind at the rugby fields between the old and new Peter Mokaba Stadium to participate in the annual Mazda Polokwane Nite Race on Friday.

The annual event comprising a 5 km and 10 km race has been sponsored by BB Group Mazda Polokwane for past three years and lures large numbers of athletes eager to participate in something more unconventional. Traffic officers ensured high visibility in order to keep athletes safe on the road.

The 5 km fun run saw Harry Lamola finishing first. In the 10 km race Pietersburg Road Runners athlete Bongikosi Mavusa claimed first position overall in the men’s category while Hilda Molokomme was the first woman home. All finishers received medals and the podium winners in all categories received cash prizes..

Race organiser and Chairperson of Polokwane Athletics Club (PAC) Corrie Calitz said he would have liked to see even more athletes but the weather forecast might have had an influence on it. “Nevertheless, it was a successful event and we received only positive feedback from participants,” Calitz said.

Story and photos: RC Myburgh

>>rc.observer@gmail.com

Full results of Mazda Polokwane Nite Race

10 km

Men

Open

Bongikosi Mavusa

Kamogelo Masemola

Calvin Malatji

Veterans

Bethuel Netshifhefhe

Matine Mashabela

Sam Mahloele

Masters

Sonnyboy Ngobeni

Albert Masela

Gert van Emmenis

Grandmasters

Bobbie Sacco

William Phaleng

Anton Robberts

Walkers

Jan du Plessis

Women

Open

Hilda Molokomme

Sinah Malatji

Dima Mafona

Veterans

Dima Mafona

Colinda Potgieter

Hannelie Viviers

Masters

Sarie Coetzee

Florence Mamabolo

Amanda Kruger

Grandmasters

Elize Kloppers

Walkers

Hester Myburgh

Joelanda du Plessis