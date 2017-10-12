Hundreds of athletes join in Mazda Polokwane Nite Race

While most people were getting ready to settle in for the night, some 400 athletes braved a cold wind at the rugby fields between the old and new Peter Mokaba Stadium to participate in the annual Mazda Polokwane Nite Race on Friday.
The annual event comprising a 5 km and 10 km race has been sponsored by BB Group Mazda Polokwane for past three years and lures large numbers of athletes eager to participate in something more unconventional. Traffic officers ensured high visibility in order to keep athletes safe on the road.
The 5 km fun run saw Harry Lamola finishing first. In the 10 km race Pietersburg Road Runners athlete Bongikosi Mavusa claimed first position overall in the men’s category while Hilda Molokomme was the first woman home. All finishers received medals and the podium winners in all categories received cash prizes..
Race organiser and Chairperson of Polokwane Athletics Club (PAC) Corrie Calitz said he would have liked to see even more athletes but the weather forecast might have had an influence on it. “Nevertheless, it was a successful event and we received only positive feedback from participants,” Calitz said.
Story and photos: RC Myburgh
Full results of Mazda Polokwane Nite Race
10 km
Men
Open
Bongikosi Mavusa
Kamogelo Masemola
Calvin Malatji
Veterans
Bethuel Netshifhefhe
Matine Mashabela
Sam Mahloele
Masters
Sonnyboy Ngobeni
Albert Masela
Gert van Emmenis
Grandmasters
Bobbie Sacco
William Phaleng
Anton Robberts
Walkers
Jan du Plessis
Women
Open
Hilda Molokomme
Sinah Malatji
Dima Mafona
Veterans
Dima Mafona
Colinda Potgieter
Hannelie Viviers
Masters
Sarie Coetzee
Florence Mamabolo
Amanda Kruger
Grandmasters
Elize Kloppers
Walkers
Hester Myburgh
Joelanda du Plessis