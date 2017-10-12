 full screen background image
Real Reality
Hundreds of athletes join in Mazda Polokwane Nite Race
Main event sponsor Mazda Polokwane’s dedicated sales team. In front are Fish Mamabolo, David Seshoene, Solly Mokwele and Mack Mabotja. Sales Manager JP Slement is at the back.
Hundreds of athletes join in Mazda Polokwane Nite Race

Oct 12, 2017, 11:11 am

57
0

While most people were getting ready to settle in for the night, some 400 athletes braved a cold wind at the rugby fields between the old and new Peter Mokaba Stadium to participate in the annual Mazda Polokwane Nite Race on Friday.
The annual event comprising a 5 km and 10 km race has been sponsored by BB Group Mazda Polokwane for past three years and lures large numbers of athletes eager to participate in something more unconventional. Traffic officers ensured high visibility in order to keep athletes safe on the road.
The 5 km fun run saw Harry Lamola finishing first. In the 10 km race Pietersburg Road Runners athlete Bongikosi Mavusa claimed first position overall in the men’s category while Hilda Molokomme was the first woman home. All finishers received medals and the podium winners in all categories received cash prizes..
Race organiser and Chairperson of Polokwane Athletics Club (PAC) Corrie Calitz said he would have liked to see even more athletes but the weather forecast might have had an influence on it. “Nevertheless, it was a successful event and we received only positive feedback from participants,” Calitz said.

Story and photos: RC Myburgh
>>rc.observer@gmail.com

Full results of Mazda Polokwane Nite Race

10 km

Men

Open
Bongikosi Mavusa
Kamogelo Masemola
Calvin Malatji

Veterans
Bethuel Netshifhefhe
Matine Mashabela
Sam Mahloele

Masters
Sonnyboy Ngobeni
Albert Masela
Gert van Emmenis

Grandmasters
Bobbie Sacco
William Phaleng
Anton Robberts

Walkers
Jan du Plessis

Women

Open
Hilda Molokomme
Sinah Malatji
Dima Mafona

Veterans
Dima Mafona
Colinda Potgieter
Hannelie Viviers

Masters
Sarie Coetzee
Florence Mamabolo
Amanda Kruger

Grandmasters
Elize Kloppers

Walkers
Hester Myburgh
Joelanda du Plessis

Runners in the 5 km and 10 km race start with enthusiasm.

Athletes eager to enter for the Mazda Polokwane Nite Race.

Athletes gather at the start of the annual Mazda Polokwane Nite Race.

Hilda Molokomme, winner of the 10 women’s category.

Harry Lamola shows his medal achieved after winning the
5 km race.

Mazda Polokwane Sales Manager JP Slement with the 10 km men’s winner, Bongikosi Mavusa.

The winners of the masters’ category for women are Amanda Kruger, third, Sarie Coetzee, winner, and Florence Mamabolo, second. Wih them is Mazda Polokwane Sales Manager JP Slement.

Dima Mafona, winner of the veterans’ category for women with runner-up Colinda Potgieter and second runner-up Hannelie Viviers. Mazda Polokwane Sales Manager JP Slement is at the back.

Mazda Polokwane Sales Manager JP Slement congratulates Jan du Plessis winner of the men’s walker category.

First and second place winners in the grandmaster category, Bobbie Sacco and William Phaleng.

Master’s category for men winner Sonnyboy Ngobeni, centre, with Albert Masela, second, and Gert van Emmenis, third.

