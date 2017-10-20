 full screen background image
Health Spokesperson Joe Maila dies

Oct 20, 2017, 15:43 pm

Spokesperson for Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and former spokesperson for the Limpopo Health Department, Joe Maila reportedly died earlier today.
It was learnt that Department of Health officials are yet to meet with the family before a media release can be issued.
The provincial Health Department and Provincial Government confirmed the news but indicated that they are still waiting for health head office to grant them permission to release information regarding Maila’s death.

Story: ENDY SENYATSI
>>endy@observer.co.za

