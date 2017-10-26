 full screen background image
Real Reality
Sport Gymstars treated to breakfast, goodie bags
The Gymstars gymnasts who competed in the South African Gym Games are, in front, Karla Vorster, Chante Serfontein, Zoe Galloway, Allene Albertyn, Ronin Lawrence and Andru de Beer. At the back are Lize van Ryneveld, Megan Bekker, Anika Myburgh, JC Logtenberg, Wihan Logtenberg and Head Coach Lelanie Logtenberg. Absent: Micaela Wood, Durandt Boshoff, Kgansi Mohlala and Carmen Braack.
Sport

Gymstars treated to breakfast, goodie bags

Oct 26, 2017, 12:29 pm

Local gymnastics club, Gymstars treated their gymnasts to a scrumptious breakfast and handed goodie bags recently to wish them well for the South African Gym Games held in Gauteng earlier this month.
Head Coach Lelani Logtenberg said the gymnasts deserve to be treated like the stars they are.
“They all received goodie bags with personalised gifts for the SA Games. The gymnasts achieved the highest sport by qualifying to compete against the whole of South Africa and Namibia at the games. They all lived up to expectations and did extremely well. The results will follow soon,” Logtenberg said.
She thanked gymnasts for the hard work they have put in during the year and expressed her gratitude towards parents and sponsors for their contribution.

Story: RC Myburgh
>>rc.observer@gmail.com

 

