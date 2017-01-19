Great adventures await in the new Ford Everest

There are so many places to discover the moment you exit the borders of Polo­kwane but rough terrain and an incapable vehicle can sometimes bring to a halt a challenging journey.

The new Ford Everest features all the bells and whistles, technology and looks to conquer Limpopo’s demanding topography in style. The design of the Everest is smooth with soft lines from front to rear yet beneath lurks a monster waiting to be released into the wild with some clever comfort features.

The interior offers a comfortable ride while you explore the world. Extraordinary details like leather-upholstered seats, active noise cancellation and a panoramic moon roof make the Everest the ultimate pleasure on any adventure.

Curve-control technology is designed to maximise safety on winding roads by monitoring and reducing your speed should you enter a corner too quickly. Partnered with advanced Traction Control, Dynamic Stability Control and Rollover Mitigation, the new Everest inspires confidence on the open road.

The Everest uses a camera mounted on the rear view mirror to detect oncoming traffic and turns your high beams on and off, as needed. Signature LED lighting sleekly wraps around the headlamps, giving the Everest a continuous glow and added visibility. The Everest makes it easy to find some extra space at the press of a button with the electric Power Fold third row seat capable of folding flat to give you a bigger and stable surface.

When it comes to driver and passenger safety Ford would never neglect. The airbags in the Everest provide a network of protection with front seat driver and passenger airbags and seat-mounted side airbags. Side-curtain airbags protect everyone in the front and back. There’s even an airbag for the driver’s knee.

Finding the right parking space can sometimes be difficult when driving a big vehicle such as the Everest. At the press of a button, Active Park Assist not only helps you find the right size parking spot, it steers itself in. Simply take your hands off the wheel and watch as it parks perfectly. All you have to do is control the gears, accelerator and brake.

The Everest also features a Lane Keeping System, a Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and Adaptive Cruise Control with collision warning.

The Everest boasts a 2,2 litre TDCi diesel engine. This mighty, impressive engine pumps out 118 kW of power and 385 Nm of torque. It is ultra-smooth and amazingly fuel-efficient. It provides excellent in-gear acceleration and performs like a proper all-rounder. With 147 kW of power and 470 Nm of torque a 3,2 litre turbo diesel is a super refined five-cylinder Duratorq engine, perfectly complemented to the smooth six-speed automatic gearbox. Direct fuel injection and turbocharging make this powerhouse a superb cruiser.

For continuous feeling of being connected to the road the Electronic Stability Programme helps ensure grip and control, especially around corners and when overtaking. This includes Roll Stability Control, which uses a gyroscopic sensor to detect the potential for the vehicle to roll and intervenes to restore stability. Electric Power Assist Steering (EPAS) with Pull-Drift Compensation technology measures the driver’s steering input, adapts to changing road conditions and helps compensate for slight directional shifts caused by factors such as crowned road surfaces or steady crosswinds.

Story and photos: RC Myburgh

Featured photo: The Ford Everest offers a safe, comfortable drive on any terrain.