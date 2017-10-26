Goods worth R15 million lost in fire

A forensic investigation is underway after a local food and groceries store situated at the corner of Church and Jorissen streets in Polokwane was gutted in a fire yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.

Owner of the store, Joze Vieira said he has lost goods worth of R15 million during the fire.

In a short interview with Polokwane Observer on Thursday, Vieira said he was saddened by the incident. “We had just bought stock worth R15 million for Christmas and I am sad because I don’t know how I am going to recover from the loss,” Viera said.

He further said he did not know the cause of the fire but suspected an electrical fault.

Police Spokesperson, Moatshe Ngoepe said investigations are still underway to determine the cause of the fire. “Forensic experts are on the scene and we are waiting for their report. Once we have the report will be able to give more details,” Ngoepe said.

Story and photos: Herbert Rachuene

