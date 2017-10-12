Golfers in action despite rain

After golfers had to run for cover during heavy early morning downpours, the sun later allowed players to continue with the monthly medal contest hosted at Polokwane Golf Club on Saturday.

Adam Milanzi won the A division and Mpho Makhado finished first in the B division. The C division was ruled by Thomas Mnguni. Belinda Schutte top scored in the silver division while Lady Ratsela took first position in the bronze division.

Golfing enthusiasts are reminded of the Betterball Club Day to be held on Saturday.

Story and photos: RC Myburgh

