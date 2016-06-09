Funds needed to build church in Blood River

While news of a new church building and care centre under construction in the Blood River area has probably brought hope to the hearts of many a destitute and disheartened child, the man driving the project realises that without the help of benefactors they may not be able to finish the work.

Melville Botha, founder of Sent2Serve Ministries said while they have already started with a few blocks of the church and the centre they need more funds in order to complete the project.

“We need roofing, windows, sand, stone, cement and colourful paint for the building. On our own we can’t achieve this so we need the help of everyone in the community because this church and centre will benefit children from the area,” Botha said.

He said that they hoped to finish the construction in October this year. “We are confident that once it has reached completion it will help the needy children in this area. We are planning to set up educational programmes and a feeding scheme for vulnerable children at the centre,” Botha said.

Anyone willing to assist can call Melville on 076 359 4945 and sent2serveministries1@gmail.com.

Featured photo: Melville Botha founder of Sent2Serve Ministries poses on the building site of the church and care centre in the Blood River area which they hope to have completed by October.