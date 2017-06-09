Free delivery of urgent supplies to Knysna offered

A national courier company with offices in the city is promoting disaster relief efforts focused on the collection and free delivery of urgent supplies to the Knysna/Garden Route area where many people were left homeless after fires razed the area.

Sarah Hansen, agency holder of DHL Polokwane, said supplies can be delivered at any of DHL’s 39 depots nationwide and in particular at 150 Marshall Street in Polokwane. “We require blankets, toiletries, clothing, non-perishable food and water and items will be transported by road and air,” Hansen informed and added that since the project kicked off this morning, the response of residents of the city has been overwhelming. “They have such open hearts,” she said.

The project is a partnership between the Western Cape Provincial Government and DHL and is operated from the Joint Operational Centre in Knysna.

DHL Polokwane may be contacted on 015 291 5404 or 015 291 4539.

Story: BARRY VILJOEN

>>barryv.observer@gmail.com