Four in dock for alleged housebreaking

Four suspects are expected to appear in the Makhado Magistrate’s Court today (Friday) or on Monday after being arrested for possession of suspected stolen property during an operation yesterday (Thursday).

Provincial Police Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspects, between 17 and 27 years of age, have allegedly been terrorising communities in Louis Trichardt and neighbouring township Tshikota.

“Police received information on the suspects and a task force comprised of members of the Makhado Dog Unit, Crime Prevention Unit and detectives was established who made the successful arrest,” Ngoepe said.

He added that suspected stolen property worth R20 000 and including rotary sets, drill sets a laptop and five cell phones, were also confiscated.

The suspects might be linked to other cases of burglary and housebreaking. Investigations continue.

Story: RC Myburgh

>>rc.observer@gmail.com

Photo: Some of the alleged stolen items found in possession of four arrestees suspected of housebreaking. (Photo: Supplied)