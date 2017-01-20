Four in court after shootout with Police

The four suspects arrested after a shootout with the Police at Gilead early on Tuesday appeared in the Mokerong Magistrate’s Court yesterday (Thursday) after which the case was postponed to Thursday.

They were identified as Barnard Mkhize from Daveyton, Norman Mogotsi from Vaal Triangle, Elias Bheki Dube from Durban and Michael Maseko from Benoni and are facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and attempted murder after a Police officer were shot and injured during the shootout.

Provincial Police Head of Corporate Communication Motlafela Mojapelo said on the day of the shootout that Police approached a suspicious vehicle parked along the N11 near Masodi Village close to a shopping complex in Gilead. “Three of the suspects were standing at the rear of the vehicle when they opened fire on the Police. Members in blue returned fire and an officer was injured in the process. The suspects fled on foot in the direction of the shopping complex. After assisting the injured officer Police made their way to the complex where they again came under fire,” Mojapelo said.

The suspects fled the scene in two vehicles but intense investigations led to their arrest in Mahwelereng later the day. The injured officer was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Mojapelo said Police confiscated live ammunition for a R5 assault rifle, two pistols and ammunition, eight cell phones and several rifle and pistol cartridges.

Story: RC Myburgh

Featured photo: The scene where four suspects were arrested after a shootout with Police. (photo supplied)