Five more arrested for killing of lions

The arrest of five suspects in Phalaborwa last night (Thursday) has given Police a major boost in their effort to apprehend the persons responsible for the killing of a number of lions across the province in the last weeks.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Phalaborwa Magistrate’s Court on a charge of the illegal hunting of specially protected animals.

Provincial Police Corporate Communication Head Motlafela Mojapelo said an intelligence driven operation was conducted after the Police received information about the suspects who were selling a lion’s head in the area. “Police set a trap for the suspects and within hours they were nabbed. They are aged between 38 and 70 and one is a Mozambican national. They were found in possession of a lion’s head,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tebogo Bale appeared in the Bochum Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of illegal hunting of specially protected animals but the case was postponed to Thursday for bail application.

Bale was arrested earlier this week in connection with the killing of a lion at a lodge in Alldays. A lion’s head and four paws were found in his possession.

Story: RC Myburgh

>>rc.observer@gmail.com