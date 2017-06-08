Fans enthralled by Despicable Me visits

Super villain turned super spy Gru, from the Despicable Me blockbuster movies, visited Mall of the North and Meropa Casino and Entertainment World on Saturday with his minion, Mel to meet fans and promote the third instalment of the franchise.
Young and old were excited to meet their heroes and the affable Gru and Minion Mel made sure that every fan received special attention. Friends and family members were encouraged to take as many photos as they wanted and every fan received Despicable Me publicity material such as stickers and do-not-disturb signs.
While plenty of children were overjoyed to meet Gru and Minion Mel, some of the younger visitors were not impressed with the cartoons coming to life before their very eyes and made their discontent known in no uncertain terms. However, the Despicable Me characters soon won them over with friendly gestures and lost of attention.
Story and photos: MARKI FRANKEN
>>marki.observer@gmail.com
Minion fans Lardus Nel, PJ Lourens and Zandré Nel show how much they love the Despicable Me movies at Mall of the North on Saturday.
Nsovo Matjokane is pretty in pink as she receives a hug from Gru.
Phenyo Motladi enjoys meeting her favourite characters at Meropa Casino and Entertainment World.
Gru and Minion Mel charm Takalani Tshimomolo and Roliswa Netshivhini.
Alexandra Kotze celebrates meeting her favourite film characters.
Brothers Mosa and Kabelo Mashile meet Gru and Minion Mel.
Gru and Minion Mel say hello to Sulandie Schoeman.
Hlompo Ramuluja seems worried about the actual size of his heroes.
Kaylin Whitehead is a little star struck.
Sue van Biljon is proof that age is just a number as she meets Gru and Minion Mel.
Meropa Casino and Entertainment world personnel hand over a Despicable Me hamper to Goodwill Pitjeng. In front are Raksha Gunpath, Meropa Public Relations and Promotions Manager, Goodness, Goodwill and Ananias Pitjeng, and Brillliance Mpe, Marketing Intern. At the back is Gru.
Raksha Gunpath, Meropa Public Relations and Promotions Manager introduces Ritesh Makanjee, Shima Makanjee and Riddhi Vallabh to Gru.