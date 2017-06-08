Fans enthralled by Despicable Me visits

Super villain turned super spy Gru, from the Despicable Me blockbuster movies, visited Mall of the North and Meropa Casino and Entertainment World on Saturday with his minion, Mel to meet fans and promote the third instalment of the franchise.

Young and old were excited to meet their heroes and the affable Gru and Minion Mel made sure that every fan received special attention. Friends and family members were encouraged to take as many photos as they wanted and every fan received Despicable Me publicity material such as stickers and do-not-disturb signs.

While plenty of children were overjoyed to meet Gru and Minion Mel, some of the younger visitors were not impressed with the cartoons coming to life before their very eyes and made their discontent known in no uncertain terms. However, the Despicable Me characters soon won them over with friendly gestures and lost of attention.

Story and photos: MARKI FRANKEN

