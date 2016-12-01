Exciting new slots game at Meropa

The Lion’s Share, a wide area progressive slots game will today (Thursday) go live at Meropa Casino and entertainment world.

Sun International Group Slots Manager, Bianco Marini says in a recent media release that The Lion’s Share is an African themed slot game which has three levels of progressive jackpots and funky twists including free games, wild symbols, stacked symbols and The Lion’s Share feature. This feature has two stages. In the first, the player wins a cash prize or chance to proceed to stage two where they are guaranteed to win one of three jackpots.

The Cub Jackpot is the standard progressive jackpot with a starting value of R2 500 and is linked across every Lion’s Share slot machine on the bank within each casino.

The Queen Jackpot starts at R15 000 and is also linked across all Lion’s Share machines on the bank at each casino. When this jackpot pays to the lucky winner, everyone that is on the same bank and is actively playing at the time will win a Queen Jackpot Bonus pay-out

The King Jackpot starts at R75 000 and is linked via Sun International’s unique wide area technology across all The Lion’s Share machines across South African casinos. This means that players across the country compete and contribute to the jackpot as they play The Lion’s Share.

In a world first, The Lion’s Share boasts a Bonus Pot which starts off at R25 000 and grows until a player wins the King Jackpot, playing a bet of R10. When this happens, the lucky player wins the King Jackpot as well as all the money in the Bonus Pot.

Marini says Sun International is the only casino group in South Africa that has wide area linked progressive jackpot machines across most of its properties. The Lion’s Share promises more chances to win and with banks linked across the country, jackpots increase rapidly.”

Daniel Baron produced the theme song for the game. “He hit the nail on the head with his song, ‘Beshesa’ which means agile like a lion. This exceptional song will resound across all participating casinos when the King Jackpot and Lion’s Share are hit. When the Cub and Queen jackpots are struck, a shortened version of the song will play on the specific bank,” says Marini.

Story: MARKI FRANKEN

>>marki.observer@gmail.com

Featured photo: Meropa Casino and Entertainment World is part of the Sun International Group and will launch The Lion’s Share slots game today. (photo supplied)