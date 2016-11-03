Entrepreneurs briefed on business opportunities, funding

The Limpopo branch of the Businesswomen’s Association of South Africa (Bwasa) briefed entrepreneurs on business and funding opportunities at an expo presented in the city until 14:00 last Thursday.

More than 70 women attended, 40 of which were exhibitors of mainly handicraft such as beading, clothing and decorative items.

Tanya Coetzer, Deputy Chairperson of Bwasa Limpopo, explained that the expo creates a platform for the creative arts and crafts industry to get access to markets and to interact with relevant stakeholders such as the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) and Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism (Ledet). “We will also expose the entrepreneurs to funding opportunities and provide a platform to showcase their products,” Coetzer said.

Mmabogoshi Msiza, Bwasa Limpopo Chairperson thanked the management of the venue and the events organiser. “We also wish to extend our sincere appreciated to the partners in women empowerment, Ledet, Leda and National Department of Small Business Development. Our branch is steered by a group of passionate, intrepid women and it is their unquestionable support and guidance, their efforts to secure long-term core funding and their strong belief in the economic value of gender transformation that has positioned Bwasa as a legitimate empowerment organisation,” Msiza said.

Msiza also said that equality for women cannot be achieved without women assuming leadership roles in all sectors of the economy. “This brings to mind an Ethiopian proverb that says where a woman rules, streams run uphill,” Msiza concluded.

Patrick Khumalo, Regional Manager of the Strategic Partnerships and Customer Care Unit of the dti said that their aim was to expose the entrepreneurs to national and international markets and exhibitions so that their businesses can grow and that more work opportunities could be created.

“The department’s Corporate Incentive Scheme is there to assist them with funding and details thereof may be accessed on the department’s website,” Khumalo informed.

“I am honoured to have been part of such a wonderful event. As a small business owner, I truly appreciate the efforts that Bwasa Limpopo puts in in order to expose us to a broader market. It was a very informative and motivating day,” Mulayo Serakoana, owner of Seremhani Creations, an Afrocentric jewellery manufacturing company said.

“The event was informative, an eye opener and a well organised one. For me to be in the same space with inspirational women who does almost the same thing as I do, I must say I learned a lot and want to do more in future,” Rose Matsetela, co-owner of My Art Boutique said.

“The experience was worthwhile. I enjoyed getting the address by Mmabogoshi Msiza as it gave me insight in what the vision for Bwasa is and more so the origins and achievements of the organisation assured me that women development is in great and capable hands,” Karabo Maila, founder of The Statement Piece and Radio Content Producer/Digital Content Strategist commented.

Story and photos: BARRY VILJOEN

>>barryv.observer@gmail.com

Featured photo: Mmabogoshi Msiza, Bwasa Limpopo Chairperson, addresses guests at the Creative Arts and Crafts Exhibition.