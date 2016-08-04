 full screen background image
Home News Early Limpopo election results contain few surprises
News

Early Limpopo election results contain few surprises

Aug 04, 2016, 08:26 am

UPDATE 9 – Election results pouring in from across Limpopo thus far point at a few surprises.
So far results reflected at the Results Operations Centre (ROC) for 54 wards across the province indicate a marginal percentage in favour of the African National Congress (ANC) at 64,73%, while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) lodged 16,35% of votes and 12,55% in favour of the Democratic Alliance (DA).
Among minority parties Vryheidsfront Plus (VF Plus) thus far leads with 1,26%, Congress of the People (Cope) has got 0,70%, the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) 0,27% and Civic Warriors of Maruleng 0,83% of votes. Other parties stand at 1,41% and independents are currently at 0,69%. The results are reflected as at 08:15 today.
At the time, Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Provincial Electoral Officer Nkaro Mateta told Polokwane Observer that the process was running smoothly.

Featured photo: Nkaro Mateta, Provincial Electoral Officer of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) greets Johan Willemse, representative of the Vryheidsfront Plus (VF Plus) at the Results Operations Centre (ROC).

Jacques Smalle, Democratic Alliance (DA) Provincial Leader and Desiree van der Walt, Deputy Provincial Chairperson await election results.

Erick Mohlapamaswi, Provincial Secretary of Congress of the People (Cope) at work at the Results Operations Centre at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

