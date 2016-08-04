Early Limpopo election results contain few surprises

UPDATE 9 – Election results pouring in from across Limpopo thus far point at a few surprises.

So far results reflected at the Results Operations Centre (ROC) for 54 wards across the province indicate a marginal percentage in favour of the African National Congress (ANC) at 64,73%, while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) lodged 16,35% of votes and 12,55% in favour of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Among minority parties Vryheidsfront Plus (VF Plus) thus far leads with 1,26%, Congress of the People (Cope) has got 0,70%, the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) 0,27% and Civic Warriors of Maruleng 0,83% of votes. Other parties stand at 1,41% and independents are currently at 0,69%. The results are reflected as at 08:15 today.

At the time, Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Provincial Electoral Officer Nkaro Mateta told Polokwane Observer that the process was running smoothly.

Story:

YOLANDE NEL

>>observer.yolande@gmail.com

BARRY VILJOEN

>>barryv.observer@gmail.com

Featured photo: Nkaro Mateta, Provincial Electoral Officer of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) greets Johan Willemse, representative of the Vryheidsfront Plus (VF Plus) at the Results Operations Centre (ROC).