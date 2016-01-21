Drought situation critical – farmers union

Despite the Limpopo and Mokgalakwena rivers flowing after up to 60 mm of rainfall was experienced in parts of the province’s northern areas there is still little relief from the disastrous effects of the current drought. The rain fell sporadically and water levels in rivers and major dam levels are still low with ground moisture too low to plant any crops. While the end of the summer crop planting season has passed only 30% of the envisaged planting has been done countrywide. This includes staples such as maize and vegetables. In Limpopo devastating hail storms demolished many fruit crops, especially mangoes and litchis.

“This will lead to food prices going up by as much as 25% later this year,” Ronald Ramabulana, Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Marketing Council reportedly said at a press conference last week where Agriculture Minister Senzani Zekweni announced that 6 million tonnes of maize will have to be imported. This is not good news for a country where, according to the latest release by the World Health Organisation, 53% of children below six months are malnourished already. For livestock farmers it is bad news, as 60% of the total production cost of eggs and dairy is for feed, which has already increased by between 40% and 70% in the past year. Zekweni reportedly said R236 million had been set aside as an emergency fund to alleviate the effects of the drought as quick intervention. He said National Treasury will look into further possibilities to find more money that can be directed towards drought relief

Maize are forming ears but no kernels are formed as the result of the heat. Fruit and vegetable quality is below the usual good standard and scarce, resulting in exorbitant prices which are predicted to increase more as the summer progresses and the heat and drought continue.

African Farmers’ Association of SA – Limpopo

Predictions by Tshoaneo Mathidi, President of the African Farmers Association of South Africa in Limpopo, representing more than a 1 000 upcoming farmers and many more supporters, are that things are going to get worse the longer the drought continues. Mathidi said farmers cannot sell livestock as they are too thin and not enough grazing is available to improve their condition. Horticulture production also is at its lowest in many years.

“Fruit yields, as the result of severe hail storms and the extreme heat will be less than half the average yield. The extreme heat led to trees dropping flowers at the flowering stage, and the severe hail storms led to many farmers losing their entire crop. Horticulture farmers have invested in fertiliser and electricity and diesel and will not get these inputs back, yet Eskom and the Department of Labour want their money every month. Farmers cannot pay their debts, they are sitting and wishing for rain. Animals, due to their weak condition, easily succumb to all kinds of illnesses. Some are dying from the drought and lack of food and, even though government help us with food, they cannot supply water. Rivers and boreholes run dry.”

Mathidi said workers can no longer work full days, are paid less and are required to work flexi hours as the extreme heat not only poses a health hazard but also necessitates that irrigation be done during the cooler hours in an attempt to curb evaporation. Seasonal workers are the biggest losers, according to him, as there is no work due to non-existent yields. “Water is the biggest challenge,” Mathidi said. He proposed that mealies as a staple should be reconsidered and alternatives such as cassava be introduced, as it needs less water and says water is so precious that everyone seeing a leaking pipe should just repair it, using his own money, to prevent water getting lost. “The situation is critical,” he urged.

Agri Limpopo and AgriSA

Agri-Limpopo Chairperson Willem van Jaarsveld said soil moisture levels and management are critical factors. He advised farmers to shield themselves against the effects of drought by not keeping too many livestock and reducing the numbers in time. He said water levels in the province, especially in the Letsitele area, are cause for concern. Although the province has received near normal rainfall in some areas the ceaseless heat has had serious effects on especially areas where very little or no rain has fallen yet.

AgriSA during a think scrum two weeks ago proposed that boreholes be drilled as one of the priority measures to alleviate the effect of the drought. Omri van Zyl, Executive Director of AgriSA said South Africa needed international drought aid and a drought relief fund for farmers need to be established, also assistance to help grain farmers with input costs in the coming season. He said R20 billion is needed immediately to alleviate the impact of the drought and protect food production to go forward. A drought relief fund has in the meantime been established and anybody can assist by SMS, entering RAMP, to 42030 to donate R30 or pay money into AgriSA’s drought relief fund into ABSA cheque account 40-6854-0775, branch code 632005 – Business Banking – Pretoria East stating RAMP as beneficiary.

Transvaal Agricultural Union (Tau) – Limpopo

Steven Vermaak, Northern Region Chairperson of Tau SA in Limpopo said things are really bad in the province as it has only rained some places and the extreme heat has caused a lot of damage. “In some places it can be called a ‘green drought’, as the grass is green but moisture in the soil is very low. We also sit with a water crisis as boreholes are drying up and more and more animals are dying as a result of the drought,” he said. Thabazimbi farmers are beginning to lose some wildlife as a result of the drought, especially in the Dwaalboom area, and the extreme heat experienced there is causing a lot of damage. Subsistence farmers are losing a lot of their livestock due to management practices he said, and water is a problem as many boreholes are drying up. Yesterday (Wednesday) at an executive committee meeting the organisation decided how to distribute assistance received to farmers in need, irrespective of whether the farmers are members of not.” We will roll out the assistance as from late this week to farmers in crisis, in the national interest.”

Glen Steyn, independent economist

Glen Steyn, independent economist, said the effect of the drought is that production will fall and this will have two major implications: Food prices will increase which will lead to a higher inflation rate and pressure on interest rates and less money to spend by consumers and secondly, less exports and more imports, which will result in more pressure on the Rand, resulting in more pressure on interest rates. “These two together increase the risk for instability in the economy and a downwards trend in employment,” he said.

National African Farmers Union/Great North Farmers’ Union

Despite several attempts to contact the above organisations, the office did not answer and cell phone messages went unanswered.

Local Farmer

A local irrigation farmer north of the Soutpansberg who preferred to be anonymous, informed Polokwane Observer that he only expects 40 to 50 % of the usual yield, as he could not plant all his seedlings because of the heat affecting production. It had rained only 35 mm by the beginning of the month, whereas the average rainfall is 200 mm. He said the impact on the local economy will be vast, and it will still be felt eight to twelve months from now. He said most farmers are planning irrigation schedules diligently and scientifically and make every drop count. The area received 13 mm of rain this past week.

Neighbouring countries/worldwide

Agri SA‘s Omri van Zyl said 61% of the region’s food come from South Africa and in neighbouring countries the situation with the drought is equally bad or worse. In Zimbab-we people are reportedly cooking porridge from Baobab tree trunks. Thailand, India, Vietnam and the Philippines also experience droughts affecting the production of and prices of sugar, cocoa, vegetable oil, palm oil and coffee. At least 33 countries, the majority in Africa, will reportedly be faced with food shortages and may have to import food.

Story: NELIE ERASMUS

Featured photo: Tshoaneo Mathidi, President of the African Farmers Association of South Africa in Limpopo.