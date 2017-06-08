Doctor targeted – Suspicious case, investigators cause for concern

A year after having fallen prey to attackers in a harrowing hijacking ordeal in Polokwane, a prominent local medical practitioner was targeted by law enforcers of perceived dubious conduct seemingly acting with the alleged intention to commit extortion when approaching him under the auspices of a criminal investigation a week ago.

On the target’s request his identity is being withheld after last Wednesday’s incident at his practice in upper town Polokwane. In the absence of a registered criminal case, details of the two alleged suspects cannot be divulged either.

In an interview the following day the medical practitioner relayed that two male crime intelligence services officials arrived at his practice last Wednesday at around 08:30. He explained that they had indicated to his reception desk that they were there to honour a medical appointment initially made two days prior for the one’s nephew who sustained a head injury. Their questionable conduct already created suspicion when one of them arrived, accompanied by a different companion who at first waited outside.

Having identified themselves by producing Police appointment cards no doubt existed that they indeed represented the crime intelligence division of the service.

During the conversation – which turned out to be conducted under the auspices of a preliminary investigation into the doctor’s alleged involvement in money laundering and purchase of diamonds, gold and platinum – he grew increasingly weary of the conduct of the two investigators. It was evident that they were armed with distinct details about the doctor’s assets and the criminal case following last year’s hijacking, of which the investigation reportedly had thus far not yielded any results.

He said he had pointed out from the onset that he was not guilty of any crime and that they needed to produce a warrant in order to gain access to his home to conduct a search, whereupon he was told if he were innocent he would not have requested a search warrant.

He informed Polokwane Observer that his growing concern about the reason for their business had been triggered by contradicting elements in the conversation, predominantly when they informed him that in case of him having a problem “we can talk about it and make it go away”.

The turn of events eventually caused him to press the panic button in his consulting room and instruct the receptionist to summon the Police and lock the door to his rooms. The contingent of Police officials that arrived at his practice in eight to ten vehicles as a result subsequently accompanied them to his residence where a search was conducted of his property, he recalled.

Nothing untoward had been discovered after all, he remarked but added that the action left his family traumatised.

The doctor pointed out that upon final consideration he concluded that laying a charge would be a waste of time. Provincial Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe confirmed that no case has been instituted in Polokwane or Westenburg and added that the complainant could still do so. Considering the presence of senior Police officials who arrived prior to the search at the doctor’s house a follow-up question was posed whether an internal investigation has been launched into the conduct, to which Ngoepe responded by saying the Police first had to hear from the complainant and that they would take it from there.

Having learnt of a similar incident apparently targeting another professional in the Indian community in the same fashion approximately a month ago, the information was followed up but could not be substantiated.

Story: YOLANDE NEL

