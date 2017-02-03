Capricorn 4-in-One fever runs high

Marathon fever was in the air this morning (Friday) when Capricorn District Executive Mayor John Mpe launched the Capricorn 4-in-One, a Comrades and Two Oceans qualifier planned for 18 February, during a media conference in Polokwane.

In taking to the podium Mpe announced sponsorship of an estimated R50 000 towards the costs of multi-medallists Ludwick Mamabolo and Rufus Photo, who are race ambassadors and participants in CDM’s upcoming event, when they participate in the two big national marathons later this year. He simultaneously mentioned plans for Capricorn District Municipality (CDM) making available transport to participating athletes from the district to travel to this year’s Comrades Marathon.

With a total prize money of R50 000 up for grabs, the Capricorn 4-in-One which will commence at Polokwane C rugby field behind old Peter Mokaba Stadium at 06:00 and 06:10 respectively, allows for runners of all age groups to participate in the 5 km, 10 km, 21 km and 42 km categories at entry fees of R30, R50, R100 and R140.

Story and photo: Yolande Nel

