BREAKING NEWS – Tamia to perform at Mapungubwe Arts Festival

Legendary Canadian R&B singer Tamia will be on stage at the Mapungubwe Arts Festival.

Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Onicca Moloi announced Tamia’s inclusion in the programme during the media launch of the festival at Meropa Casino and Entertainment World yesterday (Thursday).

To Polokwane Observer’s question about the cost to the taxpayer for hosting such an acclaimed, international artist Moloi indicated that they had found a sponsor to settle the bill and that taxpayers should have no worries in that regard. She added that the identity of the sponsor would be revealed in due course.

Department Head Mortimer Mannya responded that members of the public always question the line-up but when the department brings well-established singers they ask about money. This year’s line-up also includes Nigerian singer Davido. Asked if local singers were given preference Moloi replied that the festival programme was dominated by local singers. She added that they had opted to pay local artists R20 000 instead of the proposed R10 000 for their performance.

Story: ENDY SENYATSI

