UPDATE – Rameez Patel’s bail application postponed

The Polokwane Magistrate’s Court earlier today (Thursday) postponed the bail application of murder accused Rameez Patel to 25 and 26 October.

Patel stands accused of the alleged murder of his mother, Mahjebeen at her home in Nirvana last month. He is also supposed to appear in the Limpopo High Court on 7 November to stand trial for the murder of his wife, Fatima in April 2015. He was granted bail of R250 000 in the murder case.

This morning Magistrate Janine Ungerer heard evidence of Patel’s girlfriend, Nasreen Mayet testifying that Patel was with her at her parents’ home in Ster Park the night of Mahjebeen’s killing on 16 September.

Nasreen’s mother, Jasmine also testified supporting her daughter’s evidence. She indicated that she, her daughter, Patel and his youngest child got into their vehicle and drove to Mahjebeen’s house in Nirvana after the shooting and also drove behind the ambulance from Nirvana to Mediclinic Limpopo where they spent several hours.

Jasmine testified that Patel had a beautiful relationship with his mother in contrary to the one with his brother, Razeen who allegedly was in constant conflict with their mother.

The State is expected to call one more witness when the case continues.

Story: RC Myburgh

