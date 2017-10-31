BREAKING NEWS – Polokwane councillor arrested

Members of the Hawks lead the suspect to their vehicle in the parking lot of the Polokwane civic centre.

A municipal councillor was arrested at the Polokwane Municipality’s canteen in the civic centre on charges of alleged corruption late this afternoon (Tuesday).

Hawks Limpopo Spokesperson Matimba Maluleke confirmed the arrest but did not disclose the name of the suspect. He, however, confirmed that the charges relate to corruption.

Just after the arrest Polokwane Observer witnessed a person identified by a source as Ward 8 Councillor Tebogo Mojapelo being led to a Hawks’ vehicle.

Story & photo: Barry Viljoen