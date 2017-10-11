BREAKING NEWS – Patel: Allegations of renting hitman, escaping custody

The bail application of murder accused Rameez Patel commenced in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court earlier today (Wednesday) where State Prosecutor Mashudu Mudau informed the court that the state was in possession of evidence that Patel had allegedly paid a hitman to kill his mother and furthermore that he planned to escape custody.

Patel who stands accused of killing his mother, Mahjebeen on 19 September took to the witness stand where Mudau indicated that the state had evidence in the form of statements from witnesses who alleged that he had paid a hitman R15 000 to kill his mother. Madau also referred to witnesses’ statements about Patel allegedly requesting an illegal firearm two weeks prior to the killing and that he had allegedly borrowed R10 000 of the R15 000 from a friend to avoid the bank withdrawal being traced.

Further evidence by Mudau included that his cell phone had been traced to Ext 71 outside Polokwane where he allegedly met with the hitman moments after the killing. It is also alleged that he was at his mother’s house minutes before the killing where he allegedly opened a door three times, possibly to ensure easy access for the hitman.

Before breaking for lunch Mudau, in conclusion, put it to Patel that the state had evidence from Police intelligence services that he was probably planning to escape from custody.

Mudau also indicated that it should be a mockery of the justice system if he was to be released on bail while most of the witnesses have left the country or the city in fear for their lives.

Patel denied all allegations against him.

The bail application continued after lunch.

Story: RC Myburgh

