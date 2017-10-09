BREAKING NEWS – Officer shot and killed, another injured

Police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and robbery after a Police officer was shot and killed at his house, another officer shot and injured and security guards at a clinic robbed of four firearms in the Thohoyandou area during last night (Sunday) and this morning (Monday).

Provincial Police Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe indicated that Phineas Mamatsiari (55) an officer attached to Thohoyandou Vehicle Inspection Services Unit was shot and killed by two suspects after he arrived home yesterday at about 20:45. The suspects fled the scene in a Police vehicle used by the officer. Police were summoned to the scene and a search for the suspects and the vehicle was launched.

Ngoepe cited that while the search unfolded, reports were received that the same suspects allegedly robbed security guards of their firearms at at Mpheni Clinic, Mbhokota Clinic and Bungeni Health Care Centre in the Thohoyandou area.

Police later spotted the vehicle in the vicinity of the University of Limpopo and a high-speed chase ensued followed by a shoot-out between the suspects and the Police resulting in a constable attached to the Public Order Policing Unit (Pops) being injured, according to Ngoepe. He added that the vehicle was recovered on the road between Thohoyandou and Punda Maria earlier this morning. The officer cannot be named as he is a witness, according to Ngoepe.

Provincial Police Commissioner Nneke Ledwaba has established a special task team to locate the suspects. Ledwaba indicated that no stone will be left unturned during the investigations.

Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer Wilson Mashamaite on 071 675 9928.

Story: RC Myburgh

