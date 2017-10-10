BREAKING NEWS – MEC warns reckless road users

MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Nandi Ndalane has sent stern warning to traffic law violators, drivers and passengers who do not buckle up saying they will be arrested and be removed from the roads.

Ndalane spoke at the Provincial Transport Month launch at Polokwane Taxi Rank today (Tuesday). “We have been patient and talking for over a long period time. It is now time to act with the view of reducing carnage on our roads. So drivers and passengers who do not buckle up will face the full might of the law. Drunk drivers, reckless and negligent drivers will be arrested and be removed from our roads,” Ndalane said.

On the day the MEC undertook a ride by taxi from Seshego to town where the launch was held, to create awareness about public transport. “This public transport environment which prevails in Limpopo is a pride for the department and importantly for the commuting public. It is this environment that has enthused us to take a firm view that public transport should take a centre stage this Transport Month. Our approach is the we encourage the commuting public particularly those who travel on daily basis to different economic centres, to use public particularly those who travel on daily basis to different economic centres, to use during peak hours is made up to small private vehicles of the working public”.

She also added that the department will be out in full force to entrench law enforcement and strengthen road safety awareness and education during the month. “We will be targeting major routes, high accident zones and problematic areas throughout the province. We will have no mercy to traffic law violators. I have instructed our traffic officers to meet out the harshest possible punishment permitted by law to traffic law violators. It is not going business as usual this October. At the end of the month I have instructed that I get a report which indicates the punishment we would have given to the reckless road users. We will share that information with the public to illustrate how serious we are about dealing with traffic law violators,” concluded Ndalane.

Story and photo: Herbert Rachuene

>>herbert.observer@gmail.com