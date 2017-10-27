BREAKING NEWS – Inmates escape from Kutama Sinthumule Prison

Police have launched a manhunt after several prisoners escaped from Kutama Sithumule Correctional Centre outside Louis Trichardt last night (Thursday), reportedly while on duty warders were engaged in protest action.

The protest by the wardens apparently gave the inmates an opportunity to escape and burn prison property. Provincial Police Corporate Communications Head, Motlafelo Mojapelo confirmed the incident and said property worth millions of Rand was burnt in the process.

Mojapelo further said the facility was in chaos and Police were deployed to the area to normalise the situation. “We have opened a case of malicious damage to property, arson, intimidation and escaping from lawful custody. Kutama Sithumule Prison is a private institution hence we are still liaising with the relevant people to get names of the escapees and and crimes they had committed. It is alleged that six inmates escaped and we will share more information as soon as it is available,” explained Mojapelo.

He further said residents are urged to work together with the Police to arrest the escapees and members of the community should not approach them but rather alert the Police as the fugitives might be dangerous.

Union for Police, Security and Corrections Organisation representative Lawrence Makatu said it was not true that six prisoners had escaped but confirmed that inmates did escape last night but it is not yet known how many. He said the chaos at the prison was caused by the fact that employees are allegedly robbed of their pension fund and this has been happening since the prison opened.

“This is a maximum security prison and it is owned by Americans. We have been trying to get hold of the owners with no success. Yesterday the two managing directors tried to address employees but this got them angry and prisoners were also angry because they were not attended to on the day and that is when they vandalising breaking the cells,” emphasised Makatu. He indicated that the situation was currently calm and warders were back at work. He concluded by saying the correct number of escapees will be released in due course.

Story: ENDY SENYATSI

