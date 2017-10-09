 full screen background image
EFF members Mashile Manaka, Len Meyer and Peter Maleka outside the charge office at Polokwane Police.
BREAKING NEWS – Evicted residents file complaints against municipality

Oct 09, 2017, 13:10 pm

A group of about 50 residents who were evicted from portions of the farm Sterkloop opposite Extension 44 recently, reported at Polokwane Police Station earlier today (Monday) to register charges of malicious damage to property against Polokwane Municipality.
The group was not allowed to enter the charge office, but were represented by their chairperson, identified as Jonas Baloyi and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members Mashile Manaka, Peter Maleka and Len Meyer.
Maleka, who is the secretary of the delegation, said to Polokwane Observer that the eviction that was effected on 29 September, was unconstitutional and has left 3 148 families homeless. “Some are living on the streets and others were accommodated by family and friends,” Maleka said.
Two of the persons that were evicted, Donald Nyathi and Lebogang Motileng, claimed that the Police shot at them without reason. “We did not go to hospital but were treated by doctors. We did not register charges with the Police,” Nyathi said.

Story and photos: BARRY VILJOEN
>>barryv.observer@gmail.com

Former residents of the farm Sterkloop wait outside the Polokwane Police Station while charges are registered.

Donald Nyathi and Lebogang Motileng claim that the Police shot at them without reason.

