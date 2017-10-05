BREAKING NEWS – DA leaders on visit to Limpopo

Limpopo will be the focus of several Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders expected to touch down in the province within the next few days.

DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Police, Dianne Kohler-Barnard, and DA Shadow Minister of Agriculture, Annette Steyn are expected to be on oversight to Limpopo tomorrow (Friday) to investigate matters related to rural safety. In terms of their programme they are supposed to travel to Mookgophong, Modimolle and Bela-Bela to meet with different stakeholders.

It was learnt that DA Leader Mmusi Maimane is also due to visit the province on Monday to meet with farmers in Northam who are perceived to have been blocked from obtaining ownership of the land they farm by the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, despite having written confirmation of an agreement to purchase.

Maimane would be announcing what action the party would take to ensure the farmers were freed from state dependence and obtain ownership of the land, it was mentioned in a media advisory issued ahead of his visit. “Through the Land Redistribution for Local Development programme, emerging black farmers were supposed to be able to buy the land they currently lease from the state. However, this has not happened. Many farmers are still paying a monthly lease fee to government – with no prospect of owning their land – despite having farmed the land for many years.”

Maimane will be joined by Steyn, DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Thandeka Mbabama, DA Limpopo Leader, Jacques Smalle and Constituency Head, Desiree Van Der Walt.

Story: YOLANDE NEL

