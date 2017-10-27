BREAKING NEWS – Community demands refusal of bail to suspected killer

A group of community members is gathered at Seshego Magistrate’s Court to demand the refusal of bail in a case of murder of one of their own, 23-year-old Lebogang Lamola whose body was reportedly discovered by her mother at their home in Zone 4 on Monday.

Kedibone Lebea, on behalf of the community, said they were at court to get answers about the matter, stemming from the perceived cold blooded murder of the deceased, allegedly at the hands of a former boyfriend against whom she apparently obtained a protection order a week prior to her killing. Lebea raised the question about the use of a protection order if a man could still take a woman’s life and said they had lost faith in the justice system and the Police, which were perceived to have failed to prioritise the case. The suspect handed himself over on Wednesday, it was learnt. According to the information available the suspect is in the taxi industry.

Provincial Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe confirmed that the 38-year-old man had handed himself over to the Police on Wednesday and said he was supposed to appear in court on a murder charge today.

According to Ngoepe the deceased had several stab wounds to the body after having been killed during the day. Her remains have been discovered in the afternoon, he said. He couldn’t confirm whether the deceased and the suspect had been in a relationship in the past as it would form part of the investigation.

Story & photo: YOLANDE NEL

