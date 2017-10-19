 full screen background image
Search
Real Reality
Home News BREAKING NEWS – Accident leaves two with serious injuries
News

BREAKING NEWS – Accident leaves two with serious injuries

Oct 19, 2017, 10:22 am

1180
0

Two accidents that happened on R521 Mogwadi road just a few kilometers apart from each other around 06:00 this morning (Thursday) brought traffic to a standstill.
In the first incident, four vehicles collided next to Sasol garage leaving two persons seriously injured and six with lesser injuries. Department of Transport Spokesperson, Joshua Kwapa confirmed that two people had been rushed to hospital for medical attention. The accident involved two sedans, a bakkie and a taxi.
In the second accident a taxi collided with a sedan at the traffic light next to the municipal traffic centre but no serious injuries were reported, according to Kaapa.

Story and photos: ENDY SENYATSI
>>endy@observer.co.za

Two people were left with serious injuries after four vehicles collided on the R521 Mogwadi road this morning (Thursday).

Traffic came to a standstill after two accidents on R521 Mogwadi road this morning (Thursday).

A taxi collided with a sedan next to Traffic Department this morning (Thursday).

Previous PostBoitumelo an (100%) average learner

Related articles

Boitumelo an (100%) average learner

Pieties vir sport-, kultuurprestasies beloon

Nafcoc Lim paralysed: Paper trail pointing at 54 court cases

Newsletter Sign-Up

Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Poll

Have you ever been a victim of violent crime?