BREAKING NEWS – Accident leaves two with serious injuries

Two accidents that happened on R521 Mogwadi road just a few kilometers apart from each other around 06:00 this morning (Thursday) brought traffic to a standstill.

In the first incident, four vehicles collided next to Sasol garage leaving two persons seriously injured and six with lesser injuries. Department of Transport Spokesperson, Joshua Kwapa confirmed that two people had been rushed to hospital for medical attention. The accident involved two sedans, a bakkie and a taxi.

In the second accident a taxi collided with a sedan at the traffic light next to the municipal traffic centre but no serious injuries were reported, according to Kaapa.

Story and photos: ENDY SENYATSI

>>endy@observer.co.za