Bolsheviks Party leader survives hail of bullets

Bolsheviks Party of South Africa Leader and Elias Motsoaledi Municipal Councillor Seun Mogotji is due for surgery after surviving a hail of bullets while at home in the Ntoane area near Moutse on Tuesday night.

The suspicion existed that the shooting could be related to the institution of two cases of alleged corruption involving municipal funds under investigation by the Hawks, Mogotji indicated. Speaking from hospital he said the first case was instituted at the local Police station in May last year and the other in December last year.

Turning to Tuesday night’s shooting, Mogotji said he wanted to close the door to the cottage he occupied when sprayed with bullets at around 22:20. He was hit in both legs, with a bullet still lodged in his right thigh. He was due for surgery this afternoon (Thursday).

In the process his attacker(s) allegedly also shot at his vehicle. He subsequently managed to break the bulb in the dining area to avoid his movements being detected, before moving back to the door in an attempt to see whether the coast was clear. When he had heard his mother enquiring about his whereabouts he realised his attackers must have fled, he said.

Within three to four minutes it was all over. “It was music. I couldn’t identify how many people came,” he remarked. Considering the estimated 12 rounds of spent Z-88 cartridges found on the scene, one person could have been responsible for the shooting, he reckoned.

Provincial Police Spokesperson Ronel Otto confirmed that an attempted murder case had been registered after Mogotji was shot in the right and left thighs by an unknown suspect.

According to Otto the motive for the shooting was not known as yet.

Story: YOLANDE NEL

