Boitumelo an (100%) average learner

Boitumelo Makgabo (17), who is passionate about Mathematics, is Noorderland High School’s top academic achiever this year, with an average of 100% for all his subjects.

Even though he walked off with the Dux Trophy as top academic student, and collected several other prizes, Boitumelo is a humble, friendly person who is eager to learn as much as he can, and take advantage of every opportunity he is presented with.

This year, Boitumelo scored 100% for every exam in every subject, namely Life Science, Physical Science, Accounting, Pure Mathematics, English First Additional Language and Sepedi Home Language, with the exception of one Mathematics exam, where he scored 99% as he omitted one step in the solving of a problem. However, Grade 12 head, Amanda Pieterse, says this will not affect his 100% average.

Boitumelo says he knew he would receive some acknowledgment for his efforts but he was astounded when he was named the winner of the Dux Award. “And I also received several cash prizes as well as a bursary valued at

R10 000!”

He says it goes without saying that both his parents, Mmalebana Kgole and Matshediso Makgabo, are extremely proud of him.

While academics are his first love, he also plays chess and soccer, and does some athletics. “I believe it is important to be physically active in order to be a well-balanced person. Sports also relieves the stress and tension that comes with studying,” he explains.

He says he hopes to study Actuarial Science at the University of Cape Town. Why actuarial? “Because I love Mathematics; I am passionate about it. I also have an amazing Mathematics teacher, Ms Matthews.”

Boitumelo wants to become an insurance broker at a large corporate company when he has finished his studies. “I interact well with people and have confidence.” His second choice is to be an electrical engineer.

In order to do well at exams, he says, it is very important to draw up a study schedule for oneself. “Study throughout the year at home and listen attentively in class,” he advises. He also tries to eat healthy food when exams are looming.

“Most importantly, love what you do, respect what you do and most of all, believe in God. With these three things you can achieve your goals.”

He says he draws inspiration from top engineer, Anthony Mpati as well as the previous winners of the Dux Award.

His message to his fellow learners is simple: “Good luck for the exams and the future!”

Story and photo: KAREN VENTER

>>karen@observer.co.za