The Polokwane chapter of Business Network International (BNI) hosted a successful golf day at the Polokwane Golf Club on Tuesday and 22 teams assembled at 11:00 for a shotgun tee-off.

Luan Krige, chairperson of BNI Polokwane, says that the day was a success and that the proceeds will go towards charities yet to be determined. At the time of going to print, the results were not available yet.

Story and photos: BARRY VILJOEN

