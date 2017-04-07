Blood level critical

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has issued a press release calling all donors to help replenish its critically low levels of blood stock.

“Our national blood supply is currently at just 1,6 days’ of Group O stock, amounting to just over 1 500 units of O blood available around the country,” the statement issued by Silungile Mlambo, SANBS National Marketing Manager read.

“The situation, simply, is critical. We need South Africans – active donors, lapsed donors and potential donors – to stand together right now to bolster the national blood stock,” she said.

SANBS Limpopo is currently running a mobile clinic at Savannah Mall and will be there until Sunday for volunteers who want to donate.

Story: THINUS DU TOIT

>>thinus@observer.co.za