The SANBS urges all donors to help bolster the national blood stock. (Photo: Internet)
Blood level critical

Apr 07, 2017, 10:23 am

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has issued a press release calling all donors to help replenish its critically low levels of blood stock.
“Our national blood supply is currently at just 1,6 days’ of Group O stock, amounting to just over 1 500 units of O blood available around the country,” the statement issued by Silungile Mlambo, SANBS National Marketing Manager read.
“The situation, simply, is critical. We need South Africans – active donors, lapsed donors and potential donors – to stand together right now to bolster the national blood stock,” she said.
SANBS Limpopo is currently running a mobile clinic at Savannah Mall and will be there until Sunday for volunteers who want to donate.

Story: THINUS DU TOIT
>>thinus@observer.co.za

