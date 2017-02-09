Best service for any vehicle in Ladanna

Ladanna is a constantly growing economic centre in Polokwane due to the fact that running costs are much lower than in the CBD, but companies are still easily accessible. Many businesses in these areas have been there for decades and have become household names and customers are assured of excellent service and being treated like a friend. There are, however, also large corporations who choose to put their branches in Ladanna due to the accessibility and affordability of the area.
With fully qualified diesel fuel injection technicians ready to assist, motorists can be assured of top class service at JM Diesel.
For advice on how this business can best assist, contact Jaco Muller on 082 569 8669 or Jacques Muller on 081 783 7081.
JM Diesel specialises in testing CRI, CRIN and Piezo injector common rails and can also test and repair Cp 3.4 and 3.5 engines.
For automotive, leisure and deep cycle batteries, consumers can visit the convenient battery factory shop at Battery Networx.
All products are factory guaranteed and fitted on the client’s premises. Should a product not be in stock, the team at Battery Networx promises to find it.
They also offer charging services and free battery and alternator tests.
Situated at 47 Corundum Street, Battery Networx can be contacted at 015 297 5870.
With a supporting supplier base of 688 world-class suppliers contributing to a massive parts range of over 75 000 parts, Autozone can help their clients find any part that they may need.
From the simplest vehicle accessories like gear locks and aerials to garage equipment, parts, lubricants and even specialised parts, Autozone sells everything a vehicle owner could need.
Autozone Ladanna is situated on the corner of Blaauwberg and Spoor Streets and can be contacted on 015 293 1005.
The Just Diesel Engineering workshop will take care of all diesel powered vehicle servicing and repair needs.
Just Diesel Engineering specialises in reboring, line reboring, crankshaft grinding, CYL head machining and metal spray. Friendly and well trained staff are available to advise and assist.
Visit them at 49 Corundum Street or contact the shop at 015 293 0414.
Tyre Traders Polokwane has recently moved to Ladanna and can now be found at 43 Corundum Street.
The tyre dealer stocks all major brands including Dunlop, Goodyear, Michelin and Pirelli.
With mobile fitment units available, the crack team at Tyre Traders are able to come to the client’s premises for convenient fitment.
Call Tyre Traders Polokwane on 015 292 4084 to find out how they can be of assistance.