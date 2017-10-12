Bafana Bafana and Senegal rematch in city

Peter Mokaba Stadium will host the replay Fifa qualifier match between Bafana Bafana and Senegal’s Terenga Lions on 10 November.

Provincial Secretary of South African Football Association, Patrick Seema made the announcement during the launch of the VW South African Football (Safa) Limpopo Challenge in Polokwane last Tuesday.

The initial match was played on 12 November last year at the same venue but the Bureau for the Fifa World Cup Qualifiers ordered a replay following the confirmation of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that the lifetime ban of match referee, Joseph Lamptey be upheld. Lamptey was found guilty of match manipulation and the ban ruling imposed by the Fifa Disciplinary and Appeal Committees.

Bafana Bafana won the match 2-1 thanks to goals from Thulani Hlatshwayo, after a controversial penalty decision and Thulani Serero’s conversion. Cheikh Ndoye scored a consolation goal for the visitors.

Following the Bafana Bafana’s emphatic 3-1 victory against Burkina Faso at FNB Stadium on Saturday, President of Safa in the Capricorn Region, Abel Rakoma has called all the South Africans to come to the stadium in droves and rally behind the national team. “We need to fill up the stadium, we need the support of everyone. We are confident that the national team will do well against Senegal and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the Fifa World Cup in Russia next year,” Rakoma said.

The win against Burkina Faso moved Bafana Bafana to four points, while Senegal tops Group D with eight points followed by Burkina Faso with six points.

The national team needs to beat Senegal both at home and away to win Group D. As things stand, Bafana can finish on 10 points. Anything less than six points in the two-legged affair against Senegal will see Bafana fail to qualify.

