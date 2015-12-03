Another successful annual rally for Sapa Yopa

T-Bone, Louie Vega, Sech Man, Rossi 46, Chilli-Byte, Chesa Pipe, Ramsito, TC and Frank. The framed tee-shirts in their honour positioned in the front of the venue throughout Sapa Yopa Motorcycle Club’s annual gala dinner last Thursday were silent testimony to lives lost.

The gala dinner at Fusion Boutique Hotel ushered in a weekend of festivities marking the seventh annual rally of the club, which traditionally lures thousands of members and supporters from across the country and abroad to Polokwane with their annual event. By paying tribute to the fallen riders, Sapa Yopa MCC President Sarel Nong referred to accidents with livestock and reckless or drunken drivers being the major contributors to the respective deaths while suicide also added to the figure.

During the event sponsors were thanked for their support during the club’s eight years of existence. Nong, Sapa Yopa MCC Vice-President Johz Mamabolo and seven more members responsible for operations, were also rewarded with trophies for their commitment from the onset. Additionally Nong and Mamabolo were presented with framed copies of emblazoned regalia; the t-shirt to Nong clearly marked “Megatron” and that of Mamabolo’s “Captain Dyehard”.

In his address Nong mentioned, among others, their programme for young riders and the ongoing goodwill to the community they are engaged in. It was an evening of formalities and the exchange of humoristic quips from the podium, but mostly the constant reminder that camaraderie, respect, discipline, safety and the freedom of the open road were the glue that brought club members together.

On Saturday more than

6 000 bikers participated in the mass ride from Polokwane Showground to Seshego where professional stuntmen entertained residents and especially children from the area.

“We had bikers from across South Africa, Botswana, Angola and as far as a Nigeria participating in the Sapa Yopa Rally 2015. Professional stuntmen Nico Hesselman and Gerhard Vermaak were hired to entertain people with their skills on their bikes,” Nong afterwards said.

Bikers returned to the showground where a massive music festival with among others DJ Tira, Ricky Ricky, Thebe, DJ Fistaz and DJ Jaws awaited them. At midnight a lucky draw was held with one lucky biker winning a brand new Yamaha R3.

He added that this year was the biggest rally ever. “We are pleased with the number of bikers who supported the event and with the attitude bikers had towards the rally,” he said.

Nong further said the purpose of the rally is to create an opportunity to get bikers from across the continent together, to build relations, share experiences and learn from each other and prepare for the next event. We didn’t want the rally to be simply wonderful, we also wanted it to be useful for the 2016 rally,” Nong said.

Nong especially thanked Sapa Yopa club members for their contribution in the success of the rally. “Your commitment has been exemplary and your hard work is an inspiration to everyone in biking. Your words speak volumes of the kind of club we are – organised and result orientated.”

Story: YOLANDE NEL

>>observer.yolande@gmail.com

RC Myburgh

>>rc.observer@gmail.com

Featured photo: Sapa Yopa Motorcycle Club (MCC) President Sarel Nong with one of two trophies received for his commitment to the club during the gala dinner at Fusion Boutique Hotel last Thursday evening.