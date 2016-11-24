ANC Lim’s drive for towns to become cities

This past weekend’s deliberations on the agenda of the African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo’s two-day Economic Transformation Summit hold the promise of a drive steered towards support for an estimated handful of towns in close proximity to Polokwane to become cities in future.

With slots for presentations on agriculture, mining and beneficiation, infrastructure, rural-urban integration, village and township economies, water, information and communication technology and tourism on the programme, the summit was convened in line with the resolutions of the ANC’s 53rd national conference resolutions pertaining to radical socio-economic transformation. The event at a Phalaborwa establishment brought together representatives of business, labour and government in an effort to ensure possible social compact for the development of the province, it was learnt. The major aim of the summit was to synergise public and private sector investment for the benefit of the people of the province in an effort to push back the frontiers of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

ANC Provincial Secretary Nocks Seabi shared summit resolutions at a presser in Polokwane on Monday during which he was joined by ANC Limpopo Economic Transformation Committee Chairperson Joe Mathebula.

Agriculture

Among the resolutions proposed for speedy implementation is an increased pace to change land ownership patters without compromising food security and agricultural productivity.

Mining and beneficiation

Having noted that the province is already advanced on plans to ensure mining beneficiation, it was resolved that mining companies should seek to benefit local business through local procurement. “Skilling of workers must as well be prioritised to ensure that workers are not displaced by ongoing mechanisation in the sector.”

Infrastructure

Noting the infrastructure backlog and the progress already made by our government to address outstanding issues; the summit resolved to ensure that the province build bulk rail network and upgrade existing airport infrastructure to improve accessibility and competitive advantage across the province.

Energy

“The summit discussed the role of nuclear in the country’s energy mix and resolved to support the position of national government. It was further resolved that ongoing capital projects roll-out at Lephalale by Eskom should benefit black and local businesses. Careful considerations must be made on the use of renewable energy and the ANC government must invest in projects geared towards ensure proper storage of renewable energy to sustain our energy need.”

Village and township economy

The summit reportedly committed the province to developing proper strategies for township and rural economies, including support for Polokwane to become a metro as well as Thohoyandou, Tzaneen, Mokopane and Groblersdal to become cities.

Rural-Urban integration

In addition the ANC resolved to ensure that infrastructure and services in rural areas is of similar quality to that found in urban areas and to ensure that link between small rural economies and urban economies.

“In order to create synergy and coordination the province must draft and implement provincial legislation in line with the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act.”

Water

At the same time it was resolved that ANC-led municipalities should lead the programme for building bulk water supply infrastructure for a province that is largely dry and water-scarce.

Information Technology

Having noted abundant opportunities in this sector due to the digital revolution, it was resolved that plans must be in place to expand the footprint of the sector in the economy. “Partnerships must be fostered between private and public sector to ensure universal access to broadband and wi-fi connectivity. Government must roll-out free wi-fi in all public institutions of learning. Municipalities must also develop plans for creation of free wi-fi hotspot(s).”

Tourism

On tourism-related affairs the resolution was further taken that the provincial government and municipalities should ensure that the province is positioned as culture, wildlife, leisure and health tourist destination. “The summit also resolved to revitalise (the) Limpopo Golf Passport initiative.’’ Mention was simultaneously made of the summit resolving that government should commercialise state-owned tourism assets as part of driving transformation of the industry.

Story: YOLANDE NEL

>>observer.yolande@gmail.com

Featured photo: ANC Provincial Secretary Nocks Seabi at Monday’s press briefing in Polokwane. To the left is ANC Limpopo Economic Transformation Committee Chairperson Joe Mathebula.