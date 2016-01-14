All systems go for new medical school

It’s all systems go for the first cohort of 60 students to be enrolled as Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) students at the University of Limpopo’s long-awaited medical school that opens this year.

DK Mohuba, Executive Director, Marketing & Communication and University of Limpopo Spokesperson refuted allegations that “everything was in serious chaos and that the school was far from ready to commence.”

Polokwane Observer was informed that the laboratory for dissection in human anatomy was not ready yet last week and questions were asked about where the cadavers were going to come from. The replacement of the accredited curriculum was apparently also fiercely contested by lecturers. Of the “rehashed curriculum” was said it was still to be tested for credibility and possible need for reaccreditation, as concluded by the regulatory body.

Mahuba said the university has put together an enabling system to provide medical students with the best quality education and practicum and seasoned lecturers have been recruited to teach in all programmes such as Anatomy, Physiology, Chemistry, Physics and Biochemistry.

“The lecturers attended workshops that were convened to discuss the ‘re-hashed curriculum’ with an intent to provide the operational scope of the programme. Some of the modules in the curriculum were contributed by experienced doctors who are also going to form part of teaching and learning process,” Mahuba said. “The curriculum is not to be tested for any credibility, it is a credible curriculum hence the regulatory body, the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) gave the University a go-ahead to start with the programme this year. The programme has full accreditation from the Council of Higher Education (CHE) and has been registered by South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA). “

He said the Department of Forensic Medicine has agreed to assist the programme with medico-legal matters regarding the acquisition of cadavers. The department has also committed itself to supply unclaimed bodies, as soon as such medico-legal matters would have been sorted. In the meantime, the first batch of cadavers and bones will be sourced from the University of Stellenbosch.

“The old Mankweng Government Mortuary and Mankweng Hospital Complex are going to be used for gross anatomy demonstrations for the medical students,” Mahuba said.

Story: NELIE ERASMUS

>>nelie.observer@gmail.com

Featured photo: Students register for the School of Medicine at the University of Limpopo on Monday.