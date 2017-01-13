Achievers make their school proud

With a 100% pass rate and 39 distinctions, the Mitchell House Class of 2016 made their school proud again. The group average of the 24 learners was 67%.

Two learners scored six distinctions, a further two obtained four distinctions and three obtained three distinctions. 36 learners obtained Bs, 40 obtained Cs and 24 obtained Ds. 22 obtained a Baccalaureus Pass and two may study towards a diploma.

Tamron Saais received distinctions in English, Afrikaans, Mathematics, Life Orientation, Accounting and Life Sciences as well as 76% for Physical Science and intends to study towards a BCom Accounting degree at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) in Port Elizabeth.She plans to pursue a career as a chartered accountant and study beyond her undergraduate degree in the field of Accounting.

Her advice for fellow students based on the three things that got her through high school, are: “Find a system to do your work that works for you because all people are different for a reason, watch your circle of friends. Who you spend your time with more often than not determines the type of person you are and how you feel on a day to day basis and finally take care of yourself mentally, physically and spiritually. Spend time on the things that make you happy outside of school.”

Tamron says that her inspiration isn’t derived from one specific source. “I draw it from anyone who rises above their given circumstances, anyone who has the courage to follow their dreams and all hardworking individuals. Lastly I attribute my success to my faith in God, perseverance and my parents.”

Khanyisa Baloyi attained distinctions in Business Studies, Accounting, Afrikaans, English, Mathematics and Life Orientation and 66% for Physical Sciences. She is going to study BCom Accounting at the University of Cape Town and plans on becoming a Chartered Accountant and starting her own accounting firm.

“To my fellow students, you should remember that you are human and that percentages and numbers don’t define you. There are days that you are going to fail or miss the mark but the important thing is how you deal with that. You shouldn’t beat yourself up about it but instead dust yourself off and pick yourself up and do better. It’s not the end of the world, trust me. Class of 2017, don’t stress, smile because I know you’ve got this in the bag.”

Her mother is her inspiration. “She literally works day and night in order to give my sister and myself the best. Her passion and drive is what inspires me to do my best. She’s set the bar high for me and one day I will be above the set standards,” she says.

Khanyisa says that Mitchell House is a great school to be in. “The educators are wonderful and they’re always ensuring that the students are working towards their full potential. The students are supportive of each other and it feels like you’re a part of a large family .The school not only taught me academic lessons but it also taught me some key life lessons that I’m ready to use in the world of adulthood, and for that I’m grateful.”

Tshegofatso Rampedi got distinctions in Business Studies, Geography, English and Life Orientation, with 72% for Physical Sciences, 78% for Afrikaans, 77% for Mathematics and an overall average of 82%. He was also in the Top 1% of learners in Business Studies and plans to pursue studies in Mining Engineering at either the University of Pretoria or University of Witwatersrand.

Tshegofatso intends to use the knowledge gained during his studies to pursue a career as a business man. “I am passionate about creating jobs for the unemployed and creating a better future for those that come after me,” he says.

He joined Mitchell House in 2008 as a Grade 4 learner and says that the school has equipped him with tangible and intangible skills. “Setting tests and examinations of a high standard has resulted in the class of 2016 achieving a 100% pass rate. Thank you to all the teachers and other staff members, he believes.

“I won’t act as if I have figured out everything about life but what I know for sure is that you should have goals and dreams, but never neglect the execution. Prioritize and put the work in,” is his message.

Tshegofatso says that he is actually quite the jokester and people tend to compare him to his sisters who are the more serious type. “I guess I just wanted people to know that there is a time to laugh and a time to work hard and this was the time,” he added that he ascribes his success to God. “This can only be his doings,” he concluded.

