Polokwane Observer was established as an independent newspaper by Willie Esterhuysen in May 2004 to bring an end to a century of monopoly in the local industry.

The newspaper, characterised by its attractive presentation, innovative layout and use of colour grew rapidly to such an extent that it has been the newspaper of choice in the area since 2010.

Polokwane Observer is rated the top local newspaper in South Africa in the category for corporate newspapers with a circulation less than 10 000. The newspaper won the prestigious MDDA/Sanlam Awards for Local Media five times since its foundation during 2005 and thereafter for four consecutive years (2009 to 2012). In 2013 it was again nominated as one of the top three newspapers in the country.

As a multiple award winner in various other competitions, the newspaper doesn’t shy away from tackling issues in its community, but also goes to great lengths to portray daily life in Polokwane and Limpopo.

The newspaper is actively involved in many community projects and fully supports the many service organisations that operate in the area. With an LSM from 7 to 10 it takes full advantage of the metropolitan hub of the Limpopo capital and also business and residential communities in its area of distribution. At R4 the newspaper is an excellent value proposition to the reader.

Polokwane Observer remains a refreshing breeze in the community press division of South Africa. It is a modern, comprehensive newspaper, elegant and a yardstick for the industry. It knows its readers and writes for them. It’s incisive, relevant and critical. Pages have impact from the front to the back. Comments, letters, you name it, it is there. I’s a pleasure to read and a winner in the industry.

For advertisers Polokwane Observer provides a competitive alternative where distribution to a targeted audience (key decision makers) is guaranteed. Research has shown the newspaper reaches 75% of our market while any other daily or Sunday newspaper doesn’t exceed 20%. Community newspapers are increasing their reach annually while sale figures in the competitive market have fallen dramatically over the past few years. From an advertising perspective the community newspaper should be the vehicle of choice when it comes to spending advertising budgets.

When Warren Buffet in 2013 invested $344 million in local press he had the following to say:

Newspapers continue to reign supreme in the delivery of local news. If you want to know what’s going on in your towns whether the news is about the mayor or taxes or high school football there is no substitute for a local newspaper that is doing its job. A reader’s eyes may glaze over after they take in a couple of paragraphs about national or international news; but a story about the reader himself or his neighbours will be read to the end.

